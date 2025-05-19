ETV Bharat / international

Will Not Be 'Intimidated' By 'Provocations': Indian Mission After Pakistani Protest In Portugal

India's Ambassador to Portugal Kundal said that pakistani protesters met with "silent yet strong and resolute message from our side 'Operation Sindoor is not over'."

Embassy of India in Portugal responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near Chancery building
Embassy of India in Portugal responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near Chancery building (X@IndiainPortugal)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 19, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Lisbon: India will "not be intimidated" by "desperate provocations", the Indian embassy in Portugal has said after a Pakistani group staged a protest outside its chancery building here. The embassy said in a post on X on Sunday that it responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the "cowardly" protest.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. "Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organised by Pakistan near our Chancery building," said the post.

"India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken," it said. It also thanked the Portuguese government and police for their support in ensuring the embassy's safety and security. In a separate post on X, India's Ambassador to Portugal Puneet Kundal said that the protesters were met with the "silent yet strong and resolute message from our side 'Operation Sindoor is not yet over'."

"All the Embassy officers were steadfast in this approach," he added. After Indian precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Lisbon: India will "not be intimidated" by "desperate provocations", the Indian embassy in Portugal has said after a Pakistani group staged a protest outside its chancery building here. The embassy said in a post on X on Sunday that it responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the "cowardly" protest.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. "Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organised by Pakistan near our Chancery building," said the post.

"India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken," it said. It also thanked the Portuguese government and police for their support in ensuring the embassy's safety and security. In a separate post on X, India's Ambassador to Portugal Puneet Kundal said that the protesters were met with the "silent yet strong and resolute message from our side 'Operation Sindoor is not yet over'."

"All the Embassy officers were steadfast in this approach," he added. After Indian precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONSPORTUGALOPERATION SINDOORPAKISTANI PROTEST IN PORTUGAL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.