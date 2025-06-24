ETV Bharat / international

Indian Mission In Qatar Advises Community To Stay Indoors Amid 'Ongoing Situation'

The Indian Embassy in Qatar urged the Indian community to be cautious and remain indoors after Iran launched strikes on US airbase in the country.

The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel on June 18, 2025
The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel on June 18, 2025 (AP)
By PTI

Published : June 24, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory on Monday, urging caution and advising Indian nationals to stay indoors after Iran launched strikes on a US airbase in the country.

According to media reports, Iran used several missiles to attack the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. "Given the ongoing situation, the Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remain indoors," the Embassy said in a post on X.

Gas-rich Qatar, which lies 190 kilometres (120 miles) south of Iran across the Gulf, is home to the United States' largest military base in the region, Al Udeid. "Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it added. The strikes by Iran came after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain also reposted the country's Interior Ministry's X post, advising citizens to remain cautious. "Dear citizens and residents, ensure that you have a designated safe room in your home for emergencies," it said.

The Embassy also reposted the ministry's posts listing guidelines in case of an explosion or siren. Israel and Iran have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at each other's cities and military and strategic facilities since the hostilities began over a week ago. Earlier on Monday, Iran's armed forces threatened to inflict "serious, unpredictable consequences" on the US after it joined its ally Israel's campaign against the Islamic Republic, carrying out heavy strikes on three nuclear sites.

