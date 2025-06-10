Indian Man Facing Difficulties At US Airport, CGI In Touch With Authorities

New York: The Consulate General of India here on Monday said it is in touch with local authorities after a video surfaced online showing a young Indian man being handcuffed at the Newark Liberty International Airport and allegedly being deported.

“We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

It added that the Consulate "remains ever committed" to the welfare of Indian Nationals. The video, posted online by an Indian-American social entrepreneur, Kunal Jain, shows the Indian man pinned to the ground by Port Authority Police and being handcuffed.

“This poor kid's parent won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night on the same flight with me, but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him with the New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented,” Jain said in his post.

On May 29, the Ministry of External Affairs in its press briefing informed that India has close cooperation with the United States on migration issues, particularly the deportation of Indian nationals with illegal status. It added that, since January 2025, approximately 1080 Indians have been deported from the United States, with around 62 per cent returning on commercial flights.