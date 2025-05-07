ETV Bharat / international

Pak PM Sharif Terms Indian Missile Strikes On Terror Targets As 'Act of War', Vows To Respond

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, early Wednesday, termed the Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply."

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Indian Army said.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said at least eight people were killed and 35 others injured in Indian missile attacks on cities in Punjab and PoK, Geo News reported.

Army spokesman Chaudhry, in an earlier morning press conference statement, said that a total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons, in six localities. “In these six localities, eight Pakistanis have been killed, 35 have been injured and two are missing,” he said.

He said that in Bahwalpur’s area of Ahmedpur East, Subhan mosque was targeted. “Here, there were four strikes and five Pakistanis were killed, including a three-year-old girl. Thirty-one civilians have been injured, including 25 men and six women,” he said. He said the mosque was destroyed, while four quarters in which people were living were also destroyed.

He said that in Muzaffarabad, the Bilal mosque was targeted. “There were seven impacts, in which one girl was injured and a mosque was destroyed,” he said. While in Kotli, Abbat mosque was targeted. “There were five impacts and two people died, including a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy. A woman and her daughter are both injured,” he said.

He also said, "In Muridke, Umalkura mosque was targeted and there were four strikes. One man has been killed, while another is injured. Two people are missing,” he said. The spokesman said a mosque has been destroyed and potters have sustained economic damages. “In Sialkot district, in the village of Kotki Lohara, there were two strikes,” he added. "One missile misfired, while one fell in an open field. There was no damage.”

“Near Shakargarh, there were two strikes with no damage. There was minor damage to a dispensary,” he said. Prime Minister Sharif said that India carried out attacks at five places in Pakistan. "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said in a statement.