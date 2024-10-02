ETV Bharat / international

Indian High Commissioner Calls On New Lanka President, PM

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 minutes ago

The Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha was the first foreign envoy to meet Anura Kumara Dissanayake immediately after he was elected the island nation's president.

Indian High Commissioner Calls On New Lanka President, PM
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya (AP/ANI)

Colombo: The Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha on Wednesday made an official call on the new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

Shared progress in the upward trajectory of the India-Sri Lanka partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing friendship," a statement said. The Indian envoy also called on Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at her office.

Jha was the first foreign envoy to meet Dissanayake immediately after he was elected the island nation's president. The meetings came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the island nation where he is scheduled to meet Dissanayake, who assumed office on September 23. Jaishankar's visit to Colombo would be the first by any foreign minister after last month's presidential election.

Colombo: The Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha on Wednesday made an official call on the new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

Shared progress in the upward trajectory of the India-Sri Lanka partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing friendship," a statement said. The Indian envoy also called on Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at her office.

Jha was the first foreign envoy to meet Dissanayake immediately after he was elected the island nation's president. The meetings came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the island nation where he is scheduled to meet Dissanayake, who assumed office on September 23. Jaishankar's visit to Colombo would be the first by any foreign minister after last month's presidential election.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN COLOMBOSRI LANKAN PREZ ANURA DISSANAYAKELANKA INDIAN ENVOY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.