Indian High Commission In Dhaka Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals Amid Violent Clashes

New Delhi: Given the ongoing protests in Bangladesh over the current job quota system, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday issued an advisory for the Indian community members and Indian students to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises.

The advisory comes in the wake of recent violent clashes between students and police in Dhaka, following the Bangladeshi government's decision to close all public and private universities.

The advisory said, "Given the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises. In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions at the following 24-Hour Emergency numbers."

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Indian Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Sylhet and Khulna disclosed 24-hour emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals and students, who require assistance- High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp_Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp).