Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning on Hindi Diwas

Colombo: The Indian High Commission here on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Friday launched Sri Lanka's first Hindi Certificate Course through open and distance learning.

"A milestone in India-Sri Lanka academic ties on #WorldHindiDay2025. Sri Lanka’s 1st Hindi Certificate Course via open and distance learning, a collaboration between @iccr_colombo and the Open University of Sri Lanka, launched by High Commission @santjha, Deputy Min. Hon. Dr. Madhura Seneviratne, UGC Chairman and OUSL VC," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said on X.

"India-Sri Lanka Hindi Sammelan in Colombo to mark 50th #WorldHindiDay! Bharat-Sri Lanka Hindi Sammelan by @iccr_colombo brought together 400+ participants from India and Sri Lanka," it said in another post on X.

"The event was graced by HC @santjha, Deputy Edu. Min Hon. Dr Madhura Seneviratne and UGC Chairman Prof. Kapila Seneviratne," it added.