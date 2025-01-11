ETV Bharat / international

Indian HC in Sri Lanka launches first Hindi Certificate Course via open, distance learning on Hindi Diwas

Indian High Commission announced the first Hindi Certificate Course via open and distance learning in Sri Lanka on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Friday.

By PTI

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 7:54 AM IST

Colombo: The Indian High Commission here on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Friday launched Sri Lanka's first Hindi Certificate Course through open and distance learning.

"A milestone in India-Sri Lanka academic ties on #WorldHindiDay2025. Sri Lanka’s 1st Hindi Certificate Course via open and distance learning, a collaboration between @iccr_colombo and the Open University of Sri Lanka, launched by High Commission @santjha, Deputy Min. Hon. Dr. Madhura Seneviratne, UGC Chairman and OUSL VC," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said on X.

"India-Sri Lanka Hindi Sammelan in Colombo to mark 50th #WorldHindiDay! Bharat-Sri Lanka Hindi Sammelan by @iccr_colombo brought together 400+ participants from India and Sri Lanka," it said in another post on X.

"The event was graced by HC @santjha, Deputy Edu. Min Hon. Dr Madhura Seneviratne and UGC Chairman Prof. Kapila Seneviratne," it added.

