ETV Bharat / international

Two Indian Fishermen Seriously Injured In Firing By SL Navy; India Summons Envoy

New Delhi: Two Indian fishermen sustained serious injuries in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island early Tuesday, triggering a strong reaction by India.

The acting high commissioner of the island nation in India was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat.

Three other Indian fishermen also sustained minor injuries in the firing, according to the MEA.

"An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning," it said.

"Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching hospital," it said.