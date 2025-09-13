ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy To US Discusses Bilateral Trade Ties With US Lawmakers

New York/Washington: India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed bilateral trade relations with several key American lawmakers and underlined Delhi’s support to efforts to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Took the opportunity to brief” Representative James Moylan on recent developments in India-US trade partnership and energy cooperation. We also shared views on mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific. Reiterated India's support for resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” Kwatra said in a post on X on Friday (local time).

Kwatra also spoke with Congressman Greg Steube, briefing him on issues of mutual interest including bilateral trade, especially in energy, and spoke about India's support to all efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy. He also held discussion with Representative Young Kim, Chairperson of East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.