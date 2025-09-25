ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Meets Sri Lanka's Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa; Discusses Bilateral Ties

Colombo: Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Wednesday met Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa at his private residence and discussed various facets of bilateral cooperation as well as political developments in the island nation.

Rajapaksa vacated the state-provided bungalow and shifted to his private residence at Tangalle following the repeal of a law granting lifetime housing and perks to ex-presidents earlier this month.

"High Commissioner @santjha met former President of Sri Lanka @PresRajapaksa and discussed various facets of the India–Sri Lanka bilateral cooperation as well as political developments in Sri Lanka," the Official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X.