Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon Official Colby Review Bilateral Defence Cooperation

In a social media post on Thursday, Kwatra said he had a 'productive conversation' with Colby, describing him as 'brilliant.'

Vinay Mohan Kwatra. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : September 18, 2025 at 10:22 PM IST

New York: India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and American Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby have reviewed the current agenda of the bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a social media post on Thursday, Kwatra said he had a "productive conversation" with Colby, describing him as "brilliant". The envoy said they reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation.

He also appreciated Colby's "deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support" for the "strategic" bilateral partnership. Colby, in a post on X, said he was "very pleased" to host Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a "valuable discussion".

"We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defence cooperation with India," he said. Kwatra has been meeting US lawmakers amid a strain in India-US relations after Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

Several of his administration’s officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade advisor Peter Navarro, have said that India’s purchases of Russian oil is financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine. Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

