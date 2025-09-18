ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon Official Colby Review Bilateral Defence Cooperation

New York: India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and American Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby have reviewed the current agenda of the bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a social media post on Thursday, Kwatra said he had a "productive conversation" with Colby, describing him as "brilliant". The envoy said they reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation.

He also appreciated Colby's "deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support" for the "strategic" bilateral partnership. Colby, in a post on X, said he was "very pleased" to host Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a "valuable discussion".