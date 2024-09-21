ETV Bharat / international

Indian Embassy Official Found Dead at Mission Premises in Washington DC

By PTI

An official at the Indian Embassy in Washington was discovered dead on September 18, 2024, with local police and the Secret Service investigating the circumstances, including potential suicide. The embassy expressed condolences and is working to facilitate the return of the official's remains to India while maintaining the family's privacy.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Washington: An Indian embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the mission premises here, officials here said. Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident that occurred two days ago, including the possibility of suicide.

With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away on the evening of 18th September 2024. We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India, the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Additional details regarding the deceased are not being released out of concern for the family's privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief, it said, without giving any further details.

