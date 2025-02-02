ETV Bharat / international

Indian Embassy In Congo Asks Indian Nationals To Depart Immediately To Safer Locations

Johannesburg: The Embassy of India in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Sunday said it is closely monitoring the security situation in the central African country and asked all the Indian nationals in Bukavu “to immediately depart to safer locations.”

The Embassy issued three advisories during the day and recommended that everyone prepare an emergency plan. There are about 1,000 Indian nationals in Congo.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the eastern Congolese city of Goma and are looking at expanding their area of control.

"There are reports of M23 being only around 20-25 kms away from Bukavu. Given the security situation, we once again advise all Indian nationals residing in Bukavu to immediately depart to safer locations by whatever means available while the airports, borders and commercial routes are still open. We strongly recommend against any travel to Bukavu," the advisory said.

In the latest advisory, the Embassy recommended that everyone prepare an emergency plan and gave instructions to keep, at all times, all essential identity and travel documents with them; keep essential items such as medicines, clothing, travel documents, ready-to-eat food, water, etc. in a bag that can be carried easily, and monitor local media channels for updates.

The Indian Embassy also said that it is collating information on Indian nationals in Bukavu and asked them to urgently send relevant information such as full name, passport number, addresses in Congo and India, and contact number among other details.