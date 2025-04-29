ETV Bharat / international

Indian Diaspora In Moscow Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Victims

Moscow-based members of the Indian diaspora paid tribute to the victims of Pahalgam attack by observing a minute's silence and expressing condolences to bereaved families.

Indian community and friends of India in Moscow held a prayer meeting in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Indian community and friends of India in Moscow held a prayer meeting in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. (X@IndEmbMoscow)
By PTI

Published : April 29, 2025 at 7:24 AM IST

Moscow: Led by Vinay Kumar, the Indian ambassador to the Russian Federation, Moscow-based members of the Indian diaspora paid tribute to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack by observing a minute's silence and expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

In a packed DP Dhar Hall of the Indian Embassy, the Indian community was joined by Tatiana Shaumyan, a Padma Shri recipient and head of the India Centre of the Institute of Oriental Studies and Research, who expressed solidarity with the people of India in combating terrorism. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week.

Ambassador Kumar expressed anguish at the dastardly terror attack on civilians. In a democratic country with a pluralistic society such as India, it is natural to have divergent views, he noted. "We have numerous platforms for peacefully voicing dissent," he said, deploring terrorist violence. Speaking at the condolence meeting, the Brahma Kumaris' Moscow chapter chief Sudha Didi urged for transforming the condolence meeting into a peace assembly.

