Indian Dance Troupe Mesmerises Packed Auditorium In Israel

Haifa: Indian enthusiasts in Israel descended on the northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa on Monday evening to witness a rich and impressive dance performance that blended the traditional Indian dance form of Odissi with modern styles, including fusion, Bollywood, urban dance and even some shades of Middle-Eastern influences.

Young dancers from the Indian dance troupe Amaiza, founded by dancer and choreographer Nitisha Nanda, known for her appearances in leading reality shows "So You Think You Can Dance India" and "India's Got Talent", gave a captivating performance in front of a packed Beit Aba Hushi auditorium, with the 500 people in the audience often cheering in delight.

The Embassy of India in Israel, in collaboration with the Haifa Municipality, the Indian Cultural Centre and the Port of Haifa, hosted the vibrant cultural event, "Celebrating the deepening friendship between India and Israel".

The northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa has a deep connection with India, having been liberated from the Ottomans in 1918 by Indian soldiers, and Major Dalpat Singh is known as the "Hero of Haifa" for leading a successful cavalry charge that shocked military historians by its sheer audacity.

"We were taught in school that the British liberated Haifa, but I later learned that it was Indian soldiers who shed their blood to free the city," Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav told the audience.

"Once a year, we gather at the city's cemetery to honour the Indian soldiers who gave their lives to protect us," Yahav said, emphasising the city's strong bond with India. Haifa is also home to a major port owned by the Adani Group. "The relationship between India and Israel, especially with the city of Haifa, is built on trust, mutual respect and lasting friendship," India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, said.

"This cultural performance is dedicated to the people of Haifa, a city with which India shares deep historical bonds. During World War I, Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in the Battle of the Liberation of Haifa," Singh stressed.

Dalpat Singh made the ultimate sacrifice in that battle, which the Indian cavalry forces fought bravely under dire circumstances to inscribe their names in the last "major cavalry charge in history".

The performance in Haifa mesmerised the audience with its passion, precision and energy, showcasing both the traditional and contemporary spirit of Indian culture. It was an evening of colour, rhythm and movement -- a powerful artistic experience that left a lasting impression on the Israeli audience.

The event marked the festive launch of the troupe's Israel tour, with upcoming performances scheduled at Netanya on August 5, Or Akiva on August 6 and Kibbutz Mishmar HaEmek on August 7.

