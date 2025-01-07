ETV Bharat / international

Two Indian Companies Charged With Criminal Conspiracies To Import Fentanyl Precursor Chemicals To US

Washington: Two Indian companies -- Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals -- have been charged with criminal conspiracies to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals to the United States.

Bhavesh Lathiya, a founder and senior executive of Raxuter Chemicals, was arrested in New York on January 4 on the same charges. US Magistrate Judge Joseph A Marutollo for the Eastern District of New York has ordered detain pending trial. If convicted, Lathiya faces a maximum penalty of 53 years in prison.

This is probably the first time that Indian companies and their executives have been charged for the distribution and import of fentanyl precursor chemicals to the United States.

Most Chinese companies have been charged for such criminal conspiracies for the distribution and import of Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, which is considered to be the deadliest drug threat currently facing the US.

It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.