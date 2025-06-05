Indian Arrival Day Suriname - What Is Its Significance?

On June 5, 1873, Lalla Rookh, a ship, landed on the shore of Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname. On board the ship were 400 Indian indentured labourers, who became the first people of Indian origin to arrive in the then Dutch colony; the first of over 34000 that eventually arrived in Suriname between 1873 and 1916. The first 400, like the rest, were mostly poor, rural workers from modern day Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Tamil Nadu. These indentured labourers, brought on a contract, found themselves in gruelling conditions on sugarcane plantations thousands of miles away from home.

Descendants of these Indians now make up the single largest demographic in Suriname, accounting for 27.4% of the country’s population. These descendants of indentured labourers are no longer just that, as they now are politicians, artists, teachers, leaders, entrepreneurs, and more, having shaped Suriname’s national fabric. And hence, June 5, is etched into the cultural and emotional memory of the Indo-Surinamese population and is observed as Indian Arrival Day aka Prawas Din. Apart from Suriname, countries like Fiji (May 14), Grenada (May 1), Guyana (May 5), Jamaica (May 10), Mauritius (November 2), Saint Lucia (May 6), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (June 1), South Africa (November 16), Trinidad and Tobago (May 30), all have their own Indian Arrival Days.

Country Region Indian

Ethnicity

Percentage Mauritius Indian Ocean 67% Guyana Latin America 39.8% Fiji Oceania 37.5% Trinidad and

Tobago Caribbean 35.4% Suriname Caribbean 27.4% Saint Vincent and

The Grenadines Caribbean 6% Jamaica Caribbean 3.4% South Africa Africa 2.7% Saint Lucia Caribbean 2.2% Grenada Caribbean 2%

After the Netherlands abolished slavery in 1863, there was a dearth of labourers in Suriname and the Dutch struck a deal with the British, before recruiting and transporting these indentured labourers to the Caribbean nation. The labourers not just survived the harsh working conditions but they eventually thrived, leaving an Indian mark on the nation. An enduring legacy is the origin of Sarnami Hindustani, a creole (language born from blending of two cultures) language that evolved from Bhojpuri, Awadhi, and Hindustani spoken by the early migrants. Over generations, the language absorbed Dutch vocabulary, Caribbean syntax and structure, and local accents. Today, it is a conversational language and is a powerful identity marker, and is a sub-category in the Caribbean Hindustani language family.

Like the Caribbean Hindustani and the Chutney Music that evolved as a genre, Suriname has its own Indian-based music genre - the Baithak Gaana. The Baithak Gaana is a mixture of Hindustani folk music with Caribbean influences. Indian Dholak and Harmonium joined hands with Dandtaal (or Dhantal), a percussive instrument that evolved from a cattle-tool used by these indentured labourers, and gave rise to this unique genre of music. Similar to Chutney Music, this Baithak Gaana, has influences of Indian folk, Bollywood, and electronic beats.

Religion also became a pillar of cultural survival and assimilation, as the majority of migrants were Hindu and currently, Hindus make up for about 23% of the population in Suriname. Among the Indo-Surinamese community, Hindus constitute for about 78% while Muslims are around 13%, apart from a small percentage of Jains and others.

From food to festivals to clothing, the Indo-Surinamese community have assimilated themselves seamlessly into the Surinamese culture. Indian festivals like Diwali, Holi, etc are celebrated by all ethnicities and cultures, with public holidays, community gatherings, and vibrant displays of cultural pride.

These are the reasons why June 5 is an important observance in Suriname, as it is a celebration of resilience, of a language born in practical exile, of a culture that thrived in a land far away from its home, and a demographic that has not forgotten its roots.