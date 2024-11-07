Indian Americans Welcome Trump's Re-election

Washington: Eminent Indian Americans have welcomed the re-election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States and assured to work with him on issues of importance in the US-India ties. “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring benefits to everyone,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday.

The American people have spoken, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said. "Congratulations to President Trump on a strong win. Now, it’s time for the American people to come together, pray for our country, and start the process of a peaceful transition,” she said. “That begins with Kamala Harris conceding. You can’t just talk about unity in a campaign, you have to show it regardless of the outcome,” Haley said.

Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal called it a great day for America. "Let’s take a moment to celebrate. Then begins the hard work to get our country back on track!” said Jindal. “It’s almost morning in America,” said entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy. “Now let’s go save a country,” he said. “Congratulations to President Trump.

We look forward to working with him and his administration on issues of bilateral importance in the US-India relationship, and on global challenges that the two countries can lead together,” said M R Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, a community engagement platform. Ajay Jain Bhaturia, a major fundraiser of the Kamala Harris campaign, also congratulated Trump.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump! America failed to elect its First Women President again! People have voted for a change to handle border issues, the economy, immigration, crime, and wars! I respect their choice. We did all we could!” said Bhaturia. New York-based prominent entrepreneur Al Mason said: “God saved Trump from two assassination attempts - there is a reason for the same.

Trump is going to be a messiah for the American people and the rest of the world. There will be a very prosperous America, a safer world free of wars. A golden era begins for the United States of America.” Dr Krishna Reddy, chair of Indian American Friendship Council, congratulated Trump on the super victory. “This is the beginning of super US-India relations and together we keep the world safe again. This is the great strength of Indian Americans to build a robust economy again and Indian Americans are a great part of this success,” he said.