Indian American Releases Bollywood-Inspired Video To Drum Up Support For Kamala Harris

Washington: An Indian American Democratic fundraiser on Thursday released a new digital video titled "I WILL VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS-TIM WALZ" to rally the South Asian voters in key battleground states.

The Bollywood-inspired video, set to the instrumental version from movie Animal based on one of A.R. Rahman’s iconic song "Dil Hai Chhota Sa, Chhoti Si Asha" from the movie Roja, is aimed at connecting with the South Asian communities across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina.

“This is the moment for us to unite and show our support for Kamala Harris,” said Ajay Bhutoria, National Finance Committee member for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

He also announced plans to release additional Bollywood-inspired videos as part of ongoing efforts to boost voter turnout for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. “The choice is clear between Kamala Harris’ vision for a better future and Trump’s divisiveness. Thousands of South Asian volunteers are organizing, knocking on doors, and making calls to help win this race,” he said.