Indian-American Named Distinguished Visiting Fellow to Hoover Institution

Washington: Renowned Indian-American aerospace scientist Dr Vivek Lall has been named as a distinguished visiting fellow to the prestigious Hoover Institution of Stanford University. One of the world's most influential think tanks, the Hoover Institution is the preeminent research centre dedicated to generating policy ideas that promote economic prosperity, national security and democratic governance.

Distinguished Visiting Fellow Lall is the chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, a media release said. In 2018, Lall was appointed in a key advisory role to the US Secretary of Transportation.

He previously served as vice president of aeronautics strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defence company, and held numerous marketing and engineering leadership roles within the Boeing Company, the Hoover Institution said.