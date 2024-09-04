ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Named Distinguished Visiting Fellow to Hoover Institution

author img

By PTI

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Dr Vivek Lall, known for his extensive experience in aerospace and defence, including roles at Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has been named a distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. His appointment highlights his significant contributions to policy and industry, including his advisory role with the US Secretary of Transportation and his work with the UN on cybersecurity and broadband issues.

Dr Vivek Lall, known for his extensive experience in aerospace and defence, including roles at Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has been named a distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. His appointment highlights his significant contributions to policy and industry, including his advisory role with the US Secretary of Transportation and his work with the UN on cybersecurity and broadband issues.
Stanford University campus (Getty Images)

Washington: Renowned Indian-American aerospace scientist Dr Vivek Lall has been named as a distinguished visiting fellow to the prestigious Hoover Institution of Stanford University. One of the world's most influential think tanks, the Hoover Institution is the preeminent research centre dedicated to generating policy ideas that promote economic prosperity, national security and democratic governance.

Distinguished Visiting Fellow Lall is the chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, a media release said. In 2018, Lall was appointed in a key advisory role to the US Secretary of Transportation.

He previously served as vice president of aeronautics strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defence company, and held numerous marketing and engineering leadership roles within the Boeing Company, the Hoover Institution said.

As a special advisor to the United Nations in New York, Lall steered policy and implementation in the area of broadband and associated cybersecurity issues. He was also the founding co-chair of the US-India Aviation Cooperation Program, launched in 2005, it said.

Notable Hoover fellows and alumni include Nobel laureates Henry Kissinger, Milton Friedman and Gary Becker; and scholars Niall Ferguson and Richard Epstein. Condoleezza Rice, the 66th US Secretary of State, is the current Director of the Hoover Institution.

Washington: Renowned Indian-American aerospace scientist Dr Vivek Lall has been named as a distinguished visiting fellow to the prestigious Hoover Institution of Stanford University. One of the world's most influential think tanks, the Hoover Institution is the preeminent research centre dedicated to generating policy ideas that promote economic prosperity, national security and democratic governance.

Distinguished Visiting Fellow Lall is the chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, a media release said. In 2018, Lall was appointed in a key advisory role to the US Secretary of Transportation.

He previously served as vice president of aeronautics strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defence company, and held numerous marketing and engineering leadership roles within the Boeing Company, the Hoover Institution said.

As a special advisor to the United Nations in New York, Lall steered policy and implementation in the area of broadband and associated cybersecurity issues. He was also the founding co-chair of the US-India Aviation Cooperation Program, launched in 2005, it said.

Notable Hoover fellows and alumni include Nobel laureates Henry Kissinger, Milton Friedman and Gary Becker; and scholars Niall Ferguson and Richard Epstein. Condoleezza Rice, the 66th US Secretary of State, is the current Director of the Hoover Institution.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DISTINGUISHED VISITING FELLOWDR VIVEK LALLHOOVER INSTITUTION OF STANFORD UNISCIENTIST DR VIVEK LALL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.