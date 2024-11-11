ETV Bharat / international

Indian American fundraiser of Democratic Party Gets Racist Text

Washington: An Indian American fundraiser of Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party has been receiving racist and threatening messages on his phone asking him to leave the county and go to India.

"You claim that you are doing what’s best for Americans, but you aren’t doing anything for Americans and you don’t care about America. You are Indian. You only care about Indians. You do what’s best for India. Why are you here? Stop being a beggar in America and become a leader in India," Ajay Jain Bhaturia was told in a text message that he received on Sunday from an unknown number.

Ajay Bhutoria is the Deputy National Finance Chair DNC and National Finance Committee, Harris-Walz campaign. He is also one of the Commissioners to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. In this role, he was instrumental in addressing several issues of the legal immigrant community.