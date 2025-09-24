ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Executive Named T-Mobile CEO

Houston: Indian-American executive Srini Gopalan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of telecom operator T-Mobile, amid ongoing debates over H-1B visa policies.

Gopalan's appointment, effective from November 1, 2025, comes as US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a staggering USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, triggering widespread panic, concern and fear among Indian professionals on the work visa.

Gopalan, currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of T-Mobile, will succeed Mike Sievert, who has led the telecom operator since 2020. Born in Delhi, Gopalan attended Delhi Public School and St. Stephen’s College before earning an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in 1992.

He has held leadership roles at Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Capital One, and Accenture, including CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s German operations. He joined T-Mobile in early 2025 as the COO.