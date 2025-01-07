ETV Bharat / international

Indian American Dhol Band To Participate In Trump Inauguration Parade

Washington: An Indian American Dhol band has been invited to participate in the parade from Capitol Hill to the White House following Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US president on January 20.

Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, a Texas-based Indian traditional drum and snare ensemble, will bring its vibrant beats and energetic rhythms to the heart of Washington, DC, offering the world a glimpse of India’s rich musical traditions during the event that will be watched by millions globally, a media release said Monday.

This milestone is not just a triumph for the ensemble but also a defining moment for the Indian community in Texas, across the US and the world. It marks the first time a dynamic, high-energy Indian traditional drum ensemble from Texas will perform on such a grand stage, the press release said.

“The group’s invitation is a testament to the growing recognition of Indian culture worldwide and a celebration of the deepening cultural ties between the US and India,” it added.