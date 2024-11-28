Pak Clashes Deaths: Indian-American Congressman Calls For Sanctions Against Pak Officials

Washington: An India-American Congressman has called for visa bans and freezing of assets of senior Pakistani officials following reports of an alleged attempt to cover up killings of peaceful protesters in Pakistan. Reportedly, four people were killed and 50 injured in a crackdown by authorities on a protest march by jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party towards Islamabad demanding his release.

"Horrified by reports of an attempted cover-up of the alleged killings of peaceful protesters by Asim Munir's regime in Pakistan," Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said. "The US must impose visa bans and asset freezes on senior officials in the military regime," he said. Congresswoman Mikie Sherill said she is deeply concerned by the reports of violence in response to protests in Pakistan.

"The Pakistani people deserve a vibrant democracy, including the right to free speech and expression," she said. Last month, Congressman Greg Casar and 60 other members of Congress wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden supporting human rights and democracy in Pakistan and calling for the release of political prisoners including Khan.

In a statement, the Carter Centre expressed concern over this week's violence in Islamabad. It urged Pakistani authorities to uphold the right of protesters to assemble and demonstrate peacefully, refrain from using excessive force against the protesters, lift restrictions on mobile and internet services, and reverse the "arbitrary" detentions of thousands of protesters.

"Reports that several protesters were killed are deeply worrying. Pakistani authorities should conduct a credible and transparent investigation. Pakistan's government should adhere to its international commitments to preserve civil and political rights, which are enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," it said.