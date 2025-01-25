ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Activist Presents Vision Document To PM Modi On Untapped Opportunities In Disability Sector

Indian-American activist from California, Pranav Desai, from the Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP), met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi early this month.

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

Washington: An Indian-American activist from California has presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a vision document to achieve the ambitious goal of USD 1 trillion economic contribution from the disability sector by 2047. Pranav Desai, from the Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP), met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi early this month.

Vision 2047 for Divyangjan (specially abled people) could mark a new era of inclusivity with a strong focus on economic advantages, and untapped opportunities in the disability sector, a media release said here.

He presented to the Prime Minister details of how India can realise this “bold goal” of USD 1 trillion by enabling at least 25 per cent population of Divyangjan to earn, 10 per cent of this population to be served by home healthcare providers and at least one assistive device for every Divyangjan by 2047, the release said.

“To jump-start the economic activities, Desai proposed comprehensive tax incentives for employers, families and assistive technology companies to incentivise their financial actions, transaction and by doing so create millions of new jobs which do not exist today,” VOSAP said in a statement.

