Indian Aid In Maldivian Budget: Another Boost To Neighbourhood First Policy

New Delhi: The Maldives’ estimate that it will get Maldivian rufiyaa (MVR) 1.6 billion (around $104 million) in foreign aid from India for its propose state budget in 2025 is yet another sign of how ties between New Delhi and Male are again moving forward after having deteriorated with the election of Mohamed Muizzu as the President of the Indian Ocean archipelago nation last year.

The expected Indian aid will comprise around 72 per cent of the allocated MVR 2.5 billion as foreign grant aid from friendly countries in the state budget for 2025 totalling MVR 56.6 billion that the Maldives government has presented to the country's parliament for approval.

According to a report in the Maldivian news website Edition.mv, China is expected to be the second largest foreign aid donor to the Maldives. It is estimated that Maldives would receive MVR 502 million from China next year, while Japan is third on the list with 47 million.

"Pakistan, Italy, Saudi Arabia and The Netherlands are also on the list of potential donors for 2025," the report stated.

The Maldives' big expectation from India is yet another sign of how ties between the two South Asian neighbours are improving after having gone deep south with Muizzu assuming office as President in November last year. Muizzu had won last year's presidential election on a pronounced anti-India plank. He ran an 'India Out' campaign in which he called for the withdrawal of some Indian military personnel present in his country. These personnel, numbering less than 100, were primarily involved in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief work in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation. However, after assuming office, Muizzu made a formal request to India to withdraw these personnel. These personnel have now been replaced by civilians from India.

The Maldives’ foreign policy under President Muizzu has undergone notable shifts. He chose Turkey for his first state visit, breaking with predecessors who prioritised India. His government also declined to renew an Indian hydrography agreement, citing security concerns, and permitted a Chinese vessel into Maldivian waters despite India's protests. Tensions rose further when Maldivian politicians criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over perceived competition in the tourism sector, sparking backlash.

However, in March this year, in what can be viewed as a sudden turnaround from his pronounced foreign policy steps against India, Muizzu said that India will continue to be the closest ally of his country and expressed the hope that New Delhi will provide debt repayment relief to the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

In an interview with a news outlet, Muizzu also claimed that he had never taken any action or made any statement that would affect ties between the Maldives and India. "It is not nice to dismiss or disregard aid from one country to another as useless," a report quoted Muizzu as saying. He also expressed the hope that India will accommodate debt relief measures in the repayment of the hefty loans that his country's consecutive governments have taken over the years. India acceded to this request.

He followed this up by visiting New Delhi in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term. During India's Union Budget 2024-25 presented in July, development aid for the atoll nation remained unabated. The development aid allocated for the Maldives is Rs 400 crore, the same as last year.