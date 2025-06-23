ETV Bharat / international

Indian Activists Seek To Save Child Brides

Beed: When wedding season comes in India, the phone of child rights activist Tatwashil Kamble never stops ringing with appeals to stop girls from being married off due to poverty.

Kamble said he has helped stop thousands of illegal marriages in India, where nuptials before the age of 18 are banned.

"The elders of the village think: 'How dare we come to stop a marriage in their village!'" said Kamble, who has been campaigning for more than a decade in western Maharashtra state.

Many families are motivated by poverty to marry off their daughters, so that the girls can start earning their own living.

When activists have sought to stop marriages, "it has led to physical altercations", according to Kamble.

Sometimes they are able to stop the nuptials from taking place, or, if they arrive too late, then the bride is taken to a shelter and supported in deciding on her own future.

India accounts for one in three of the world's child brides, according to the UN children's agency, with at least 1.5 million girls getting married each year.

Kamble said he is driven by the bitter memory of seeing a teenager die of blood loss during labour.

"That's when I thought: so many young girls are getting married and, even after their death, it's not being called child marriage. They are saying 'the mother has died'" without acknowledging she was a girl.

Wedding hotline

Kamble works in the Beed district of Maharashtra, an area dominated by sprawling sugarcane fields hit hard by years of drought.

Workers said they have little choice but to marry their daughters off young -- arguing they do it to protect the girl, not harm her.

"It is not like we don't like the idea of education," said Manisha Barde, a sugarcane cutter who was a child bride herself.

"We want her to become a doctor."

Barde, however, arranged for her teenage daughter to be married only to be stopped by authorities.

She did so because they were poor and, if they had "better jobs, we wouldn't have thought of her marriage".

Farm labourers said that when their children are little, relatives look after them or they come to the fields.