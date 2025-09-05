'India Going To Say Sorry To Trump, Will Be At Negotiating Table': US Commerce Secretary Lutnick Mind Game

ETV Bharat / international

New York/Washington: Amid India-US tariff tension, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick derided India, terming the country as the ‘vowel’ between Russia and China in the BRICS grouping. Lutnick on Friday said New Delhi will be at the negotiating table and will try to make a deal with President Donald Trump in a couple of months.

"So, I think yes, in a month or two months, I think India is going to be at the table, and they're going to say they're sorry, and they're going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump," Lutnick said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"And it will be on Donald Trump's desk how he wants to deal with (Narendra) Modi, and we leave that to him. That's why he's the President,” he added.

Lutnick was also asked about Trump’s Truth Social post where the American President wrote, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump also posted an old photo of Prime Minister Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Criticising India for its purchases of Russian oil, Lutnick said that before the Russian conflict, India bought less than two per cent of its oil from Russia and “now they're buying 40% of their oil from Russia.

“What they're doing is, because the oil is sanctioned, it's really, really cheap because the Russians are trying to find people to buy it. And so the Indians have just decided, ‘Ah, the heck with it. Let's buy it cheap and make a ton of money’,” he said.

Describing this as “just plain wrong” and “ridiculous”, Lutnick said India needs to decide which side it wants to be on. When asked if the US is willing to negotiate with India, he said, “We're always willing to talk.”