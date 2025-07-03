India, US To Ink 10-Year Defence Framework: Major Pacts Between The Two Nations, How Ties Evolved

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth have agreed to formalise a new 10-year defence partnership framework to further expand ties between the two nations. Hegseth has told Singh that US gives India priority as its "key partner in South Asia", as per Pentagon spokesperson Colonel Chris Devine.

According to Observer Research Foundation report, the India and US defence co-operation began during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, when the US supplied India with transport aircraft, weapons and training.

The origin of the current relationship lies in the Indo-US Memorandum of Understanding on technology transfer signed in December 1984, followed by the visit of US Defence Secretary Caspar Weinberger to New Delhi in 1986. This was the first visit by any US Defence Secretary to India, which led to the US providing the GE 404 engine for the LCA project.

Evolution of India-US defence partnership

1995: The ‘Agreed Minute on Defence Relations’ was the first document signed by the two defence ministries in the post-Cold War period.

2002: The US-India High-Technology Cooperation Group (HTCG) was formed in November 2002 to provide a standing framework for discussing high-technology issues of mutual interest.

2004: In January 2004, President Bush and Prime Minister Vajpayee formally launched the “Next Steps in Strategic Partnership” (NSSP) initiative, which sought to address longstanding Indian interests by expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of civilian nuclear activities, civilian space programs, and high-technology trade, and expanding dialogue on missile defence.

2005: On June 28, 2005, the United States and India signed a 10-year defence framework agreement that calls for expanding bilateral cooperation in a number of security-related areas

2010: The US-India Strategic Dialogue was launched in 2010 by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Minister of External Affairs SM Krishna. It serves as the capstone dialogue between the two countries.

2012: The idea of the India – US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) was conceived in 2012.

2015: US-India released a Joint Strategic Vision for the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region.

2016: In June 2016, the United States designated India as a Major Defence Partner during Modi's visit to USA.

2018: In 2018, India was elevated to Strategic Trade Authorisation tier 1 status, which allows India to receive license-free access to a wide range of military and dual-use technologies regulated by the Department of Commerce.

2018: Secretary James N. Mattis announces the renaming of US Pacific Command to US Indo-Pacific Command to recognise the increasing connectivity between the Indian & Pacific Oceans and America's commitment to the Indo Pacific.

2019: The Industrial Security Agreement (ISA ) was signed in December 2019 to facilitate the exchange of classified information between the defence industries of both the countries. It was held to create a roadmap for the implementation of the ISA.

2021: During the ISA summit, both the sides agreed in-principle to establish the Indo-US Industrial Security Joint Working Group. This group will meet periodically to align the policies and procedures expeditiously that will allow the defence industries to collaborate on cutting edge defence technologies.

2023: India became a full member of the U.S.-commanded, Bahrain-based Combined Maritime Forces in 2023. This multinational naval partnership has 46 members and five Joint Task Forces focused on counter-narcotics, counter-smuggling, and counter-piracy.

2023: In June the United States and India launched a bilateral Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) in 2023 to expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation (this was redubbed as INDUS Innovation in early 2025).

There are four foundational agreements that are necessary to meet the American legal requirements to promote India-US military cooperation. These are as follows:

2002: The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) : India signed the agreement in Januar 2002, basic agreement aimed at ensuring the secrecy of communications between the two sides. 2016: The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) : India and the United States have signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum Of Agreement (LEMOA) in Washington DC, USA on August 29, 2016. LEMOA is a facilitating agreement that establishes basic terms, conditions, and procedures for reciprocal provision of Logistic Support, Supplies, and Services between the armed forces of India and the United States. 2018: On September 6, 2018 India and US signed (COMCASA) Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement which facilitate access to advanced defence systems and enable India to optimally utilise its existing US-origin platforms. 2020: In October 2020, Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-spatial Cooperation, BECA.

Major Arms Transfers from US to India

Prior to 2008, US-India defence trade was relatively limited, involving modest US sales of naval helicopters and counter battery radars in the mid-2000s. In 2007, the United States also provided India with an amphibious transport dock ship under the US Excess Defence Articles program. The combined cost of these deals was roughly $233 million. India has since contracted for at least $24 billion worth of US-origin defence articles, purchasing items through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and the Direct Commercial Sales processes.

Major US sales since 2008 include transport and maritime aircraft, transport, maritime and attack helicopters; anti-ship missiles; and howitzers, among others. India is now the largest operator of C-17 Globemaster heavy transport and P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft outside of the United States.

In October 2024 India also has approved procurement of 31 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) built by California-based General Atomics for as much as $4 billion.