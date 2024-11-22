ETV Bharat / international

India-US Ties Have Strong Foundation: White House Confident In Navigating Crisis Over Adani Bribery Charges

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed confidence in navigating the ongoing crisis surrounding bribery charges against Adani by US Prosecutors.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Washington: Asserting that the relationship between India and the US is built on a strong foundation, the White House has expressed confidence that it can navigate the ongoing crisis surrounding bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. At her daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that the administration is aware of the charges against Adani.

Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts. “We're aware of these allegations, and I would have to refer you to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and DOJ (Department of Justice) about the specifics of those allegations against the Adani Group,” she said.

“What I will say is on the US and India relationship, we believe that it stands on an extremely strong foundation anchored in ties between our people and cooperation across a full range of global issues,” Jean-Pierre said.

“What we believe and we're confident about is that we'll continue to navigate this issue as we have with other issues that may have come up as you just stated. And so the specifics of this, this is something that the SEC and DOJ can speak to directly, but again, we believe that…this relationship between India and the US has been built on a strong foundation,” the Press Secretary said.

ADANI BRIBERY CHARGESGAUTAM ADANIADANI GROUPINDIA US TIES

