ETV Bharat / international

Confident Of Weathering Challenges To India-US Ties Arising From Indictments: Biden Admin

The US Department of Justice has accused an Indian official of being involved in a plan to kill a Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Washington: The outgoing Biden administration on Tuesday exuded confidence that India and the US will be able to “weather” the challenges to their relationship that arose after two recent indictments -- one related to a Sikh separatist and the other to an Indian billionaire.

“I'm confident that we will be able to weather this appropriately,” a senior administration official said responding to a question that the two indictments cast a shadow on the India-US relationship.

In a New York court, the US Department of Justice has accused an Indian official of being involved in a plan to kill a Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The other indictment charges Indian billionaire Gautam Adani of corruption. “Many people say that that kind of casts a shadow on the relationship and it raises questions about trust (between India and the US) once again,” the official was asked.

“I would just simply say the relationship is increasingly complex, increasingly diverse and increasingly deep. It is the case that invariably, we will reach occasions of challenges on both sides, and the key is how we deal with those,” said the official.

“I can just assure you that we've had the deepest possible appropriate consultation between the two sides, and I'm confident that we will be able to weather this appropriately,” said the official.

A second senior administration official described the indictments as regulatory and law enforcement issues that are best left to the agencies directly involved to speak to. “It wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment from either the White House or the State Department,” the official said. “But we stand by and strongly believe in the view …. that this relationship is in a very strong position,” said the second administration official.

Washington: The outgoing Biden administration on Tuesday exuded confidence that India and the US will be able to “weather” the challenges to their relationship that arose after two recent indictments -- one related to a Sikh separatist and the other to an Indian billionaire.

“I'm confident that we will be able to weather this appropriately,” a senior administration official said responding to a question that the two indictments cast a shadow on the India-US relationship.

In a New York court, the US Department of Justice has accused an Indian official of being involved in a plan to kill a Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The other indictment charges Indian billionaire Gautam Adani of corruption. “Many people say that that kind of casts a shadow on the relationship and it raises questions about trust (between India and the US) once again,” the official was asked.

“I would just simply say the relationship is increasingly complex, increasingly diverse and increasingly deep. It is the case that invariably, we will reach occasions of challenges on both sides, and the key is how we deal with those,” said the official.

“I can just assure you that we've had the deepest possible appropriate consultation between the two sides, and I'm confident that we will be able to weather this appropriately,” said the official.

A second senior administration official described the indictments as regulatory and law enforcement issues that are best left to the agencies directly involved to speak to. “It wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment from either the White House or the State Department,” the official said. “But we stand by and strongly believe in the view …. that this relationship is in a very strong position,” said the second administration official.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICEGURPATWANT SINGH PANNUNINDIAN BILLIONAIRE GAUTAM ADANIINDIA US TIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.