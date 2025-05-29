ETV Bharat / international

India-US Ties At 'Historic Zenith': State Department Deputy Secretary Landau

Washington: The India-US relationship is at a “historic zenith” and represents a key partnership in the 21st century, a top Trump administration official said as New Delhi and Washington reaffirmed “shared desire” to maintain regional stability and peace.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau made the remarks after meeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Misri is currently on a three-day official visit to the US.

The Indian Embassy in Washington said in an X post that the two had a “great first meeting” and discussed the full breadth of the India-US bilateral agenda and shared priorities.

In a post on X, Landau said he had a “great lunch” with Misri to talk about the US-India relationship, “which is at a historic zenith and represents a key partnership in the 21st century".

“We discussed the importance of expanding fair and reciprocal trade, combating illegal immigration, and expanding counternarcotics cooperation,” he added.

A statement by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Landau reaffirmed the close partnership between the US and India, calling it a key component of Washington's foreign policy.

“The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace,” Bruce said.

During the meeting, Landau also underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to foster economic growth and prosperity in both countries, Bruce said.

According to the Indian Embassy, both sides agreed that tech, trade and talent will shape the India-US partnership in the current era.