India-US Jet Engine Deal Is Revolutionary, Says Defence Secretary

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 7:20 AM IST

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said that the India-US deal to produce jet engines for the Indian Air Force, which was announced last June, is revolutionary.

Washington: The India-US deal to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force is revolutionary, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has told lawmakers, as he hailed the great relationship with India. The landmark deal was announced last June during the historic Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

General Electric signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics to co-produce F-414 fighter jet engines in India. According to provisions of the deal, GE Aerospace's F414 engines will be co-produced in India to power Tejas light combat aircraft Mk2. Austin told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday that the United States has a great relationship with India.

We recently have enabled India to produce a jet weapon, a jet engine in India. And that's kind of revolutionary. That will provide a great capability to them. We are also co-producing an armoured vehicle with India," he said. "So, all of these things, when you add them up, are probably more than we have seen happen in that region in a very, very long time, Austin said.

