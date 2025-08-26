India, US hold 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue Amid Tariff Tensions

New Delhi: Indian and US officials on Monday held a 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue where they discussed regional security developments and exchanged perspectives on shared strategic priorities, a note from the US Department of State said.

"Yesterday, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany P. Morrison and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P. Royal co-chaired the virtual U.S.-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue alongside Indian Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and Indian Ministry of Defence Joint Secretary Vishwesh Negi," the US side said.

Both sides looked forward to increasing defence cooperation, including signing a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership, as well as advancing defence industrial, science, and technology cooperation; operational coordination; and information-sharing.

The dialogue marks the first official bilateral communication that both sides have acknowledged between the two countries after weeks of tensions over Washington’s announcement of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. The tariffs take effect from Wednesday.

The officials agreed to build upon progress made in these areas under the auspices of the India–US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century and beyond.

The dialogue concluded with the chairs expressing their appreciation for the productive meeting and eagerness to continue enhancing the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship in a manner that benefits the people of America and India.