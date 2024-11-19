ETV Bharat / international

India-UK FTA Talks In 2025: Expert Says India Is The UK’s 'Most Viable Option' Amid China Rivalry

New Delhi: The UK-India Free Trade Agreement, a major trade deal that has been stalled for years due to political instability in Britain, is finally set to relaunch in early 2025. This announcement was made by British PM Keir Starmer following his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Starmer has clearly emphasised that London is seeking a new strategic partnership as well as deepening cooperation in areas like security, education, technology and climate change.

Now why does the UK government push for a quick FTA with India? What are the possible implications?

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is seen by many as part of a broader strategic shift in trade relations, including efforts to reduce dependency on China. Both countries aim to diversify supply chains and enhance economic ties, which can help reduce their reliance on Chinese imports in various sectors.

Former Diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar, who negotiated for India in the Uruguay Round of Multilateral Trade Negotiations for India-EU India-ASEAN and the India-Thailand Free Trade Agreement, in an exclusive conversation, told ETV Bharat that the relaunching of the India-UK FTA presents a mutually beneficial opportunity for both nations. Both parties have expressed a strong desire to swiftly conclude a high-quality FTA that is equitable and offers advantages to businesses in both countries.

He highlighted that there have been challenges that have held back progress in FTA, but the main issue is the instability in the UK political system.

The ex-diplomat said, “Recently, the UK has had several Prime Ministers in a short time, which has created uncertainty and stalled talks. Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak all promised to finalise a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Now that the Labour Party has come to power, there is hope for more stability in the government, which could help move negotiations forward. For the UK, a trade deal with India is important, especially after leaving the European Union. Since the referendum in 2016 and the official departure in 2020, the UK has aimed to strengthen ties with India, which is the fifth largest economy in the world and set to become the third largest soon, with strong economic growth”.

“This partnership is also valuable for India. The UK has served as a key link to the European market. Many Indian companies have a strong presence in the UK, especially in manufacturing and services. A trade agreement would benefit both countries and their businesses. With Labour leader Starmer highlighting the importance of a trade deal with one of the fastest-growing economies, I believe we can reach a positive resolution soon”, he added.

He said, “UK's relations with China are becoming increasingly strained as they now perceive it as a systemic rival. There was once a strong desire to maintain a robust economic partnership with China while separating it from security concerns. However, this approach is not progressing at the necessary pace. The United Kingdom, like many European nations, views China as a systemic threat and is exploring alternative partnerships. India stands out as the most viable option, especially as Prime Minister Starmer noted, given that it is the fastest-growing major economy and is currently the fifth largest, soon to become the third largest in the world".

When asked about what is at stake and what are challenges ahead, Sajjanhar pointed out that there is significant potential for collaboration between the two countries in areas like automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, digital public infrastructure, and technologies such as quantum computing and AI. India aims to be a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, where both countries can combine their strengths. “However, challenges exist. The UK has high tariffs on alcoholic beverages, which India must consider when spending foreign currency on luxury items. Additionally, India's skilled professionals face difficulties travelling to the UK due to strict immigration policies. Addressing these issues is essential for effective collaboration,” he added.