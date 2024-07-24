ETV Bharat / international

India, UK Are Countries Which Have A Big Global Presence In Different Ways: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and United Kingdom (UK) relationship is very important relationship for the enormous possibilities there, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar SAID during his meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Jaishankar said, "I do believe that our relationship, it is a very important relationship for the enormous possibilities there. And how we explore those possibilities, how do we realise our potential in a more meaningful way, is one of the tasks that I look forward to undertaking with you".

"Delighted to welcome you to India on your first official visit in that capacity. I remember your last visit, I think it was in March and I remember our meeting in London, last November. So, it is great to see you in this responsibility, I convey my good wishes for your success, and look forward to working with you", said Jaishankar.

"We are both countries which have a big global presence in different ways. So I think it’s also important that India and the UK work together on global issues and in global platforms. So, that too I hope would be part of our conversation", he noted.