India, UK Are Countries Which Have A Big Global Presence In Different Ways: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and United Kingdom (UK) relationship is very important relationship for the enormous possibilities there, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar SAID during his meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary.
In his opening remarks at the meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Jaishankar said, "I do believe that our relationship, it is a very important relationship for the enormous possibilities there. And how we explore those possibilities, how do we realise our potential in a more meaningful way, is one of the tasks that I look forward to undertaking with you".
"Delighted to welcome you to India on your first official visit in that capacity. I remember your last visit, I think it was in March and I remember our meeting in London, last November. So, it is great to see you in this responsibility, I convey my good wishes for your success, and look forward to working with you", said Jaishankar.
"We are both countries which have a big global presence in different ways. So I think it’s also important that India and the UK work together on global issues and in global platforms. So, that too I hope would be part of our conversation", he noted.
Lammy arrived in Delhi earlier this morning on the first high-level visit by the newly-elected Labour government in the United Kingdom. He is on a two-day tour to highlight the importance of a new partnership between the UK and India that focuses on economic, domestic and global security.
During his visit, Lammy will hold meetings with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and also meet with climate and business leaders to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership according to a statement from the British High Commission. Lammy will push for a reset of the UK-India partnership, including by reinforcing the UK's commitment to securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for greater growth in both countries, the High Commission statement read.
Later, the UK's foreign secretary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi welcomed his country's desire to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA).
In a post on X, PM said, "A pleasure to meet UK FS David Lammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." "Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA", he added.