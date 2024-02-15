IMEC Reflects India's Growing Strength, Don't View It as Counter to China's BRI: Expert

New Delhi: A day after India and UAE signed a pact on a transcontinental trade corridor quickly operationalizing the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Meena Singh Roy, a distinguished researcher, and head of the West Asia Centre at the Manohar Parrikar Institute told ETV Bharat that 'it is a "win-win situation" not only for India but for all the countries who would be part of it.

Roy said the pact would further boost regional connectivity, however, it should not be seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "Connectivity is just not about one particular aspect, it is a multimodal connectivity that India is looking at," she said while adding that there is a political will among the countries starting from India to Europe for implementation of the IMEC and it has a huge potential.

The development comes despite the continuous attack of Houthi strikes on vessels in the Red Sea prompted by the Israel-Hamas war. The Inter-governmental framework agreement between India and the UAE concerning cooperation for the empowerment and operation of IMEC, would build on previous understandings and cooperation on this matter and foster the India- UAE relationship furthering regional connectivity.

While there has been a debate that the IMEC announced during the G20 last year is seen as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, Roy opined that China will do what it has to do and will continue with BRI. "I don't view the new economic corridor as a counter to China's BRI but it rather reflects India's growing strength. This is the victory of India in every sense," she said.

Roy asserted that the only difference between India and China is that India is looked at as a genuine strategic partner. She pointed out that India needs to think along the lines of the African summit on West Asia where all major stakeholders can come under the same roof and deliberate on issues of the Israel-Palestine war.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which will connect India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe, is seen as a crucial alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a multi-country infrastructure project.