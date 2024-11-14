ETV Bharat / international

India To Pursue Extradition Of Khalistani Separatist Arsh Dalla With Canada Following His Arrest

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it will pursue an extradition request with Canada for Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, following his arrest in that country.

Dalla was designated in India as a terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, India requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. "In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Given Arsh Dalla's criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," he added. Dalla was reportedly arrested by the Canadian Police late last month.

"We have seen media reports circulating since November 10 on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force," Jaiswal said.

"Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest. We understand that the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing," he added. Jaiswal was replying to media queries regarding the arrest of Dalla.