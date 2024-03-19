India to Give $61.5 million Grant to Develop Port in Northern Sri Lanka

New Delhi: In what is yet another instance of India’s growing role as a development aid partner for its neighbouring countries, New Delhi has decided to give a grant of $61.5 million to Sri Lanka to fully develop the Kankesanthurai (KKS) Port in the country’s Northern Province. The decision was taken during a meeting between Sri Lanka's Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, the Daily Mirror news website reported.

According to the report, as part of the project, a breakwater or a permanent structure to protect against tides, currents, waves, and storm surges will be constructed. The port will also be dredged to a depth of 30 metres so that deep-draft vessels can dock there.

“During the discussion, the Indian High Commissioner expressed India’s commitment to enhancing regional cooperation between the two nations and pledged the fullest assistance to attract more Indian tourists to Sri Lanka,” the report stated. “He also stated that the Indian government has designated Sri Lanka as the top travel destination for Indian tourists. In response, the Minister conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government and his Ministry for the support provided by the Indian government in the fields of aviation and shipping. He particularly praised the commencement of flights between Chennai and Jaffna.”

The Sri Lankan minister also stated that a new terminal costing SLR600 million would also be constructed at the port for the convenience of Indian tourists. He said that over the past nine months, a significant number of Indian tourists have visited the island. Situated in the northern region of Sri Lanka, the KKS Port covers an area of approximately 16 acres. The port is located at a distance of 56 nautical miles from Karaikal Port, Pondicherry, India. When it comes to overland travel, the distance between the port and the nearest land is approximately 23 km.

The KKS Port, with a rich and lengthy history, began its operations as a commercial port coinciding with the establishment of the Cement Factory in Kankesanthurai in 1950, according to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA). The Port, which was once under the control of the Sri Lanka Navy, served the nation during the turbulent period of the civil war. The Sri Lankan government, recognising the immense potential of the port, took a decision to transform it into a tourist port between India and Sri Lanka.

With an investment of SLR400 million, plans have been finalized to utilise the KKS Port, which is owned by the SLPA, for the transportation of passenger vessels and cargo between Sri Lanka and India. The initiation of the passenger vessel service will enhance socio-economic development and cultural relations between both countries, particularly in northern Sri Lanka.

Apart from a terminal building, the port now boasts well-established security, customs, immigration facilities, and state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring smooth and efficient operations. The Sri Lankan Navy is also actively involved in supporting the expansion of the facilities at the Kankesanthurai Port in response to a request from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation.

Significant focus is currently being placed on the development of the KKS Port as a matter of national interest. Under the KKS Port development project, it has been planned to repair and rehabilitate the existing breakwaters, piers and roads including dredging and wreck removal and construction of a new pier and a warehouse.

The dredging in the turning basin up to a depth of eight metres has already been completed to ensure cargo handling work continuously without interruption. The ongoing development at the KKS port heralds a new era for the people of the Northern Province in Sri Lanka. Also, the long-awaited ferry service between India and Sri Lanka was launched on October 14 last year. The service was launched between the port town of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankensanthurai, a resort hub in the Jaffna district of northern Sri Lanka.

The high-speed ferry will cover a distance of about 110 km, between Nagapattinam and KKS, in around three-and-a-half hours depending on sea conditions. According to the SLPA, the new passenger service would offer an excellent opportunity for the people of India to make low-cost travel to Jaffna in Sri Lanka further strengthening the historical ties between the two nations.

To make the travel between the two ports more economical, the operators are willing to offer a 50-kg free baggage allowance. India’s grant of $61.5 million for the full development of the KKS Port is yet another instance of the importance that New Delhi attaches to its Neighbourhood First policy.

After assuming office as India’s new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka in December last year, Jha undertook his maiden visit to the Northern Province in February this year during the course of which he also went to the KKS Port.