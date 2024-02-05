India, Swiss Foreign Ministers Hold Crucial Talks, Discuss Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar and visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed the conflict in Ukraine and exchanged views on regional and international issues. The Federal Councillor and Swiss Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis, is on a visit to New Delhi and his visit is aimed at strengthening Switzerland's network of ties in the Asia Pacific region. After India, Cassis will also travel to China, South Korea and the Philippines. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), EAM Jaishankar said, "Pleased to welcome Foreign Minister @ignaziocassis of Switzerland this afternoon".

"Discussed further strengthening of our bilateral ties after celebrations of the 75th year of the India-Switzerland friendship treaty last year. Exchanged perspectives on regional and international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. Thank him for the ‘Mission to the Sun’ Swatch gift. Through Aditya L1 Mission, India is living up to it", the External Affairs minister said.

Ignazio Cassis's last visit to New Delhi was to mark the 70th anniversary of Swiss-Indian friendship in 2018. His talks with Jaishankar also focused on progress in economic relations between the two nations and cooperation on education, research and innovation. The objective of his visit is to strengthen ties with these countries and to discuss peace initiatives in Ukraine. In mid-January, Swiss Prez Viola Amherd announced that Switzerland plans to support the reconstruction of Ukraine by organising a future peace conference and by helping to de-mine the war-torn country.

Recently, India and Switzerland have reached a consensus on a free trade agreement after 16 years of negotiations. The Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin visited New Delhi last month to meet his counterpart Piyush Goyal, during which the outline of a deal was agreed and work is in the process to finalise the details. According to sources, the deal will create jobs for the young population of India and secure employment in Switzerland.