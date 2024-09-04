ETV Bharat / international

'India Supports Policy of Development and Not Expansionism': PM Modi's Sharp Dig At Beijing

New Delhi: Taking a sharp dig at China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Brunei on Wednesday, said that India supports the development policy, not expansionism.

In a remark at the banquet hosted by the Sultan of Brunei, PM Modi said, "Brunei is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India has always prioritised ASEAN Centrality and will continue to do so. We support freedom of navigation and overflight under international laws like UNCLOS (The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea). We agree that a Code of Conduct should be finalised in this region. We support the policy of development and not expansionism."

"India and Brunei have deep historical and cultural ties. This year, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. On this occasion, we have decided to commemorate our relations as an enhanced partnership. We had comprehensive talks on various aspects of our ties to give a strategic direction to our partnership.

"We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in economic, scientific, and strategic sectors. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation in FinTech and Cyber Security along with the agri-industry, pharmaceutical and health sectors. Under the energy sector, we discussed the potential for long-term cooperation in LNG," PM Modi said.

"To strengthen our defence cooperation, we held a constructive dialogue on possibilities of cooperation in the defence industry, training and capacity building. To strengthen our cooperation in the space sector, we have agreed on cooperation in satellite development, remote sensing, and training. To enhance connectivity between the two countries, direct flights will be commenced soon", added PM Modi.