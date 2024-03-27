India Slams US, Summons Top Diplomat over Comment on Kejriwal's Arrest

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly objected to the remarks of the US State Department Spokesperson concerning the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned the US' Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena, today and handed over a strongly worded demarche. The meeting lasted for approximately 40 minutes.

The MEA said in a statement on Wednesday said that it takes strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India.

"In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents", MEA said.

India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted, it added.

Earlier, the US State Department, in response to a media query said, "We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal". This is the second such remark on Kejriwal's arrest made by any foreign country after Germany.

Over the weekend, New Delhi summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission, George Enzweiler and conveyed its strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on India's internal affairs.

New Delhi's reaction came hours after the German Foreign Ministry said they expected Kejriwal to get a fair and impartial trial as India is a democratic nation.

In a statement, the MEA said, "We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary. India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted."

The spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said earlier that they have taken note that India is a democratic country. "We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence the of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested after he ignored nine summonses sent by the Enforcement Directorate, was on Friday remanded to ED custody till March 28.