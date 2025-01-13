ETV Bharat / international

India Summons Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam

The summon to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner comes a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka was summoned by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

New Delhi: The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Nural Islam was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

The summon to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner comes a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma was summoned by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had raised "deep concern" over the recent fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border and summoned the Indian High Commissioner to express its objections.

"Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He stressed that such activities particularly the "unauthorized attempt" to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, "have caused tensions and disturbances along the border."

Referring to the recent killing of a Bangladesh citizen at Sunamganj by BSF, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also expressed "deep concern and disappointment" over the alleged killing of a Bangladeshi citizen at Sunamganj.

In response, the Indian High Commissioner stressed a cooperative approach to combat crimes at the border and effectively address the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking.

"I met foreign secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring crime-free border, effectively addressing the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking to have understanding with regards to fencing border for security", envoy Pranay Verma told the reporters after meeting Bangladesh Foreign Secretary.

"Our two border guard forces, BSF and BGB have been in communication and understanding will be implemented and co-operative approach to combating crimes", Verma added.

