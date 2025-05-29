ETV Bharat / international

India’s Strong Concerns About Cross-Border Terrorism Shared With Saudi Arabia’s Security Experts

In this image posted by @sharmarekha via X on May 28, 2025, an all-party delegation including BJP leaders Baijayant Jay Panda, Nishikant Dubey, Satnam Singh Sandhu and Rekha Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others during a meeting with the DG of Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies Mushabab Al-Qahtani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ( PTI )

Riyadh: An all-party Indian delegation on Thursday visited the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and think tank Gulf Research Centre here to share strong concerns about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, is visiting Saudi Arabia from May 27 to 29 to convey India's firm stance against terrorism and its continued efforts to combat this global menace in all its forms and manifestations.

At the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the Indian MPs “shared strong concerns with cross-border terrorism and the position of zero tolerance against terrorism,” said a post on X by the Indian Embassy here.

Panda shared a post on X that the Indian team had a “meaningful exchange with university President Dr Abdulmajeed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, discussing India’s firm zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism and shared opportunities in security education and research.”

A member of the delegation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, described the institution as a “brilliant platform to exchange the best practices to stop terrorism and benefit mutually” in a post on X. The delegation also had a “frank & productive exchange of views” with the Gulf Research Centre Chairman Dr Abdulaziz Sager.

“The Indian delegation shared India’s resolve & approach towards terrorism with zero tolerance policy & the new normal in light of #OpSindoor. “The discussions also focused on strong India-Saudi Arabia partnership across all domains, including security & defence cooperation,” the Embassy said in another post on X.

“India and Saudi Arabia continue to deepen ties across security, defence & global affairs, united by a shared resolve to combat terrorism. Our all-party delegation had a candid & insightful exchange at Gulf Research Centre with Chairman Dr Abdulaziz Sager,” Panda said in another post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the delegation members met Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir; visited the Shura Council, a governmental body with regulatory authority, and met Deputy Speaker Mishaal Al-Sulami and Maj Gen Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Friendship Committee, and also met Mushabab Al-Qahtani, DG, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies.