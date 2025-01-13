India Striving For Closer Partnership With European Union, Says EAM Jaishankar

Madrid: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India is striving for a closer partnership with the European Union and will be more visible in the Mediterranean region in future as he discussed regional and global issues with Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares. Jaishankar is here on a two-day visit - his first to Spain as the external affairs minister - nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visited India.

Speaking to the press along with Foreign Minister Albares after their meeting, Jaishankar said that there are 230 Spanish companies in India and Delhi would welcome more of them to "join us and make in India, design in India and collaborate in India." "When we look at our bilateral trade, it is about 10 billion euros. There are huge possibilities in railways, digital and urban technologies, smart cities, green and clean technologies...," he said.

The two countries had some very notable achievements in the field of defence and security, he said, adding that India looks forward to intensifying its defence and security cooperation with Spain. "We value the collaboration between our militaries," he said. He said that one milestone the two sides have agreed on is 2026 as a Year of Culture, tourism and AI. "I think it will help to bring our people much closer."

He also talked about the flow of talent between the two countries, saying the era of AI will call for greater mobility of skilled professionals. "Today, we have signed two agreements - one in sports, one in sustainable urban development. They are indicative of how we are broadening our area of cooperation," he said.

He underlined that India very much values the role and influence of Spain within the European Union. "We are striving for a closer partnership with the EU. And I think if the voice of Spain is more clearly and effectively there in Brussels in support of the relationship, it would certainly help deepen our ties there," he added. Jaishankar said India has a strong interest in the Mediterranean.

"When we look at the Mediterranean as a region, our annual trade with the Mediterranean today is about USD 80 billion...We have strong defence and security. We have potentially big green hydrogen projects in the Mediterranean. So I want to underline that India will be more visible in the Mediterranean in times to come...," he said. Highlighting India's role in the United Nations, Jaishankar said Indian peacekeepers are deployed in Lebanon and Golan Heights.

"We have common interests here to advance. We had a beginning, the beginnings of our conversation on global and regional issues. I look forward to continuing it after this press conference, but certainly global, recent global developments," he said, noting that the developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia situation, Ukraine issue, and concerns about terrorism are issues which will be on the agenda.

Stating that the world may look today a little volatile and uncertain, he said it is important that countries and partners, who have similar attitudes and converging interests, work more closely. "I'm very confident that strong India-Spain relations and a strong India-EU collaboration can be a stabilising factor in a turbulent world," he added.

Responding to a question on India-US relations in the incoming Trump administration, Jaishankar said, "We are very confident that our relationship will continue to grow." Earlier in the day, Jaishankar addressed the 9th Annual Conference of Ambassadors. The theme of the conference was ‘A foreign policy with our own identity’.

In his address, the minister asserted that India's ties with Spain and the EU can be a "stabilising factor in these turbulent times". Jaishankar spoke "about how nations draw from their culture, traditions and heritage to put forward their distinct brand of diplomacy".

"Those comfortable with multiple identities will navigate volatile and uncertain times more successfully. Also emphasized that India’s ties with Spain and the EU can be a stabilizing factor in these turbulent times," he said. Jaishankar also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here.