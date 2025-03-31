ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why BIMSTEC Matters: India’s Strategic Bet On Regional Cooperation

New Delhi: As the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka unveiled the agenda for the Sixth BIMSTEC Summit to be held in Bangkok on April 4, all eyes are on India’s growing role in regional cooperation.

With geopolitical realignments reshaping Asia’s strategic landscape and economic uncertainties demanding stronger regional cooperation, India has made the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) a cornerstone of its foreign policy.

The BIMSTEC, which came into existence in 1997, comprises seven countries lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The bloc brings together 1.73 billion people and has a combined GDP of $5.2 trillion as of 2023.

The theme of this year’s Summit in Bangkok is ‘Prosperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC’. The BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday stated that “the Summit, which aims at fostering collaboration among the member states to address the shared security and developmental challenges, will provide a new impetus to the efforts underway to realise the goal of a prosperous, resilient and open BIMSTEC”.

In its statement, the Secretariat outlined what it called the Summit’s “rich agenda”:

Adoption of the Declaration of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit: It will reflect the vision of the leaders as well as their decisions and directives.

Adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030: This is the first vision document which will be adopted by the leaders. It provides a comprehensive and practical roadmap for future cooperation amongst the BIMSTEC member states.

Signing of the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation: The Agreement aims at expanding maritime transport in the Bay of Bengal to enhance the transport of cargo as well as people, enabling more trade and travel amongst the member states.

Signing of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between BIMSTEC and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and BIMSTEC and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC): These aim to herald a new era of developmental partnerships between BIMSTEC and these organisations.

Adoption of the Rules of Procedure for the BIMSTEC Mechanisms: These, together with the Charter, lay the foundation of the institutional framework for regional cooperation under BIMSTEC.

Adoption of the Report of Eminent Persons Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC: The Group held six meetings in 2024. It consulted the relevant stakeholders and finalised its Report in September 2024 after extensive deliberations. The Report contains a number of recommendations and the member states have commenced steps aimed at implementing these.

Since BIMSTEC’s inception in June 1997, five Summits have been held in Bangkok (2004), New Delhi (2008), Nay Pyi Daw (2014), Kathmandu (2018) and Colombo (2022). The Colombo Summit was held in virtual mode.

The bloc pursues regional cooperation in seven broad sectors: agriculture and food security; connectivity; environment and climate change; people-to-people contact; science, technology and innovation; security; and trade, investment and development. The cooperation also covers eight sub-sectors: blue economy, mountain economy, energy, disaster management, fisheries and livestock, poverty alleviation, health, and human resource development.

India leads the security sector. The BIMSTEC Energy Centre is also located in Bengaluru. India’s investment in BIMSTEC is driven by strategic, economic, and geopolitical imperatives that align with New Delhi’s vision for regional stability and growth.

“Our focus in BIMSTEC is on institution and capacity building, strengthening security including maritime and cyber security, climate security including disaster preparedness, food and human security and increased connectivity, which is trade, energy, transport, digital and people to people, which are our priority areas,” Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said during a media briefing here last week.

Strategic shift from SAARC to BIMSTEC