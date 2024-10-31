ETV Bharat / international

'Ready To Do More For Palestinian People': India At UN On Middle East Situation

Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that India's current development assistance for Palestine amounts to USD 120 million.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New York: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised India's commitment to increasing its support for the Palestinian people while addressing the UN Security Council's Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday (local time).

"India stands ready to do more for the Palestinian people," he stated. Harish detailed that India's current development assistance for Palestine amounts to USD 120 million, which includes a cumulative contribution of USD 37 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA).

He further stated that India had sent an initial shipment of six tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNWRA on October 22. The representative also "unequivocally" condemned the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

"The scale of our development assistance currently stands at USD120 million. This includes our cumulative support of USD 37 million to UNWRA. We have also sent the first tranche of 6 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNRWA on 22nd October this year. The terror attacks in Israel on 7th October deserve our unequivocal condemnation," he said.

Harish further called for the immediate release of all hostages and an urgent ceasefire and expressed support for a two-state solution. "I reiterate India's call for an immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire... We support a two-state solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders," he said.

Harish urged the international community to unite in these efforts, underscoring India's role as a reliable partner committed to fostering long-term peace and stability in the region.

"We also urge all members of the international community in this endeavour. India underlines its abiding faith in its vision of a peaceful and stable Middle East. In India, the international community has a reliable partner that is willing to continue its engagement with all concerned stakeholders towards forging long-term peace and stability," he added.

Read More

  1. Saudi To Host Meeting Of New Group Pushing For Palestinian State
  2. Israel Short On Soldiers After Year Of War In Gaza

New York: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised India's commitment to increasing its support for the Palestinian people while addressing the UN Security Council's Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday (local time).

"India stands ready to do more for the Palestinian people," he stated. Harish detailed that India's current development assistance for Palestine amounts to USD 120 million, which includes a cumulative contribution of USD 37 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA).

He further stated that India had sent an initial shipment of six tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNWRA on October 22. The representative also "unequivocally" condemned the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

"The scale of our development assistance currently stands at USD120 million. This includes our cumulative support of USD 37 million to UNWRA. We have also sent the first tranche of 6 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNRWA on 22nd October this year. The terror attacks in Israel on 7th October deserve our unequivocal condemnation," he said.

Harish further called for the immediate release of all hostages and an urgent ceasefire and expressed support for a two-state solution. "I reiterate India's call for an immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire... We support a two-state solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders," he said.

Harish urged the international community to unite in these efforts, underscoring India's role as a reliable partner committed to fostering long-term peace and stability in the region.

"We also urge all members of the international community in this endeavour. India underlines its abiding faith in its vision of a peaceful and stable Middle East. In India, the international community has a reliable partner that is willing to continue its engagement with all concerned stakeholders towards forging long-term peace and stability," he added.

Read More

  1. Saudi To Host Meeting Of New Group Pushing For Palestinian State
  2. Israel Short On Soldiers After Year Of War In Gaza

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAZA WARPARVATHANENI HARISHISRAEL PALESTINE CONFLICTINDIA ON PALESTINE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.