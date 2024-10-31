'Ready To Do More For Palestinian People': India At UN On Middle East Situation

New York: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised India's commitment to increasing its support for the Palestinian people while addressing the UN Security Council's Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday (local time).

"India stands ready to do more for the Palestinian people," he stated. Harish detailed that India's current development assistance for Palestine amounts to USD 120 million, which includes a cumulative contribution of USD 37 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA).

He further stated that India had sent an initial shipment of six tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNWRA on October 22. The representative also "unequivocally" condemned the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

Harish further called for the immediate release of all hostages and an urgent ceasefire and expressed support for a two-state solution. "I reiterate India's call for an immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire... We support a two-state solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders," he said.

Harish urged the international community to unite in these efforts, underscoring India's role as a reliable partner committed to fostering long-term peace and stability in the region.

"We also urge all members of the international community in this endeavour. India underlines its abiding faith in its vision of a peaceful and stable Middle East. In India, the international community has a reliable partner that is willing to continue its engagement with all concerned stakeholders towards forging long-term peace and stability," he added.