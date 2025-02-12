India Slips To 96 In Corruption Perception Index; Bhutan Least Corrupt in South Asia; Pakistan, Bangladesh Worse Than India

Hyderabad: India has slipped by a point, scoring 38 out of 100, and sliding to 96th position in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2024 which has listed 180 countries with Denmark being the least corrupt nation and South Sudan the most.

In 2024, India's overall score was 38 while it was 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022. India's rank in 2023 was 93. The report, the world's most widely read global corruption ranking, is compiled by Transparency International, a non-government organisation that calls itself "the global coalition against corruption".

According to the watchdog, the CPI captures the perceived level of corruption in the public sector of a country based on input from experts and business people. The index ranks 180 countries and territories from zero to 100, with "zero" being highly corrupt and "100" being highly clean.

The 2024 CPI presents a grim picture of corruption globally with more than two-thirds of the 180 countries polled scoring less than 50 out of 100. Since 2012, only 32 countries have made progress, 47 have regressed, and 101 have made no progress at all. Research also shows that corruption poses a major threat to climate action. It undermines efforts to reduce emissions and adapt to the inevitable effects of global warming.

Denmark tops the table for the seventh consecutive year with a score of 90, Finland in second place with 88 points, and Singapore in third place with 84 points. New Zealand, traditionally one of the best, dropped out of the top three for the first time since 2012, with a score of 83. Other top scorers are Luxembourg, Norway, and Switzerland, all on 81 points, followed by Sweden on 80, and the Netherlands on 78. Australia, Iceland, and Ireland are tied on a score of 77, rounding out the high flyers.

India is ranked 96 with a score of 38, one point less than last year's score. India is better than most of its South Asian neighbours but still has very high corruption. Bhutan is the leader in the region with a score of 72 and China scored one point more than India with 43. Bangladesh (23), Pakistan (27), Nepal (34), and Sri Lanka (32) all rank below India.

The index indicates the stark contrast between countries with strong, independent institutions and free, fair elections, and repressive authoritarian regimes. While full democracies averaged 73, flawed democracies averaged 47, and non-democratic regimes scored a paltry 33.

Several countries got their worst rating in more than a decade, including major powers like the United States, France and Russia. The United States dropped from 69 points to 65, from 24th to 28th rank. Other Western countries dropped, including France, which lost four points to 67 and five ranks to 25th. Germany lost three points to 75 and six ranks to 15th, tied with Canada, which lost one point and three ranks.

South Sudan is ranked lowest in the index with only 8 points, followed by Somalia with 9 points and Venezuela with 10 points. Syria scored 12 points, while Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, and Yemen all scored 13 points. Nicaragua scored 14 points, with Sudan and North Korea scoring 15 points

Climate Change And Corruption

One of the other areas of focus of the 2024 report is the nexus between corruption and climate action. The report says that this is particularly critical in the Asia Pacific region, which is prone to regular natural disasters and climate-related issues. The report says that the lack of adequate transparency and accountability mechanisms increases the risk of diversion or theft of climate money.

In addition, the report also said, that climate corruption can take the form of undue influence on policymakers, and politicians having vested interests as they hold shares in oil and gas firms or work for them.

"Corruption halts environmental policy, hijacks climate financing and prevents the enforcement of regulations and policies, leaving the most vulnerable with little recourse," said the report.

"Asia Pacific is home to a third of the world's population, has the second largest number of young people, and is the region most exposed to natural disasters. Without action against corruption now, this first generation facing unprecedented climate change will suffer the worst of its catastrophic consequences," it added.

The report also mentions the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges. "Across the subcontinent, 2024 saw India caught up in a US indictment of a clean energy business due to over USD 250 million paid in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts worth billions of dollars. This indicates that the country – which receives more climate finance than any other – has a lot more to do to safeguard clean energy initiatives," the report said.

The research concludes that corruption is not only a problem of governance but an inherent hindrance to solving international crises, predominantly climate change. It calls for sustained effort at institutional transformation, transparency, and accountability across levels of government for successful triumph over corruption.