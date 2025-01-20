ETV Bharat / international

India Slips To 3rd Place On Trust Barometer; Low-Income Group Less Trusting Than Richer Counterparts

Davos: India has slipped one place to the third slot when it comes to people's trust in the government, businesses, media and NGOs, while the low-income population is far less trusting than their richer counterparts, a study showed here on Monday.

The annual Edelman Trust Barometer, now in its 25th year, released before the start of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, also showed that India ranks low at 13th place when it comes to trust of people in other countries, in companies with Indian headquarters.

Canada topped this list of foreign-headquartered companies, followed by Japan, Germany, the UK, France and the US, while those ranked higher than India also included Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, China and Brazil.

The overall list for the trust of the general population in the government, businesses, media and NGOs was again topped by China, while Indonesia replaced India for the second spot with an increased score despite the Indian score remaining unchanged.

The survey of 28 countries saw Japan replacing the UK at the bottom. In most countries, including India, the low-income population was far less trusting than the high-income group.

Within the high-income group, India was ranked fourth after Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and China, while the low-income population made India the third most trusted nation after China and Indonesia.

However, the percentage of the low-income population reposing faith in Indian institutions stood far less at 65 per cent, as against 80 per cent in the case of high-income people.

Globally, the survey also threw out some disturbing trends with violence and the spread of disinformation now being seen as legitimate tools for change. The survey showed little impact of elections or change of governments in most countries.

Global communications firm Edelman, which surveyed more than 33,000 respondents across 28 countries, said the barometer revealed that economic fears have metastasized into grievance, with six in 10 respondents reporting a moderate to high sense of grievance.