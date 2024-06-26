ETV Bharat / international

India Slams Pakistan for 'Baseless And Deceitful Narratives' on Kashmir at UNGA

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 26, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

India's representative at the UN criticised Pakistan for raising Kashmir during the UNGA debate, calling it a misuse of the forum with baseless and deceitful narratives. India reiterated its stance that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, rejecting Pakistan's attempts to internationalise the issue.

India Slams Pakistan for 'Baseless And Deceitful Narratives' on Kashmir at UNGA
Pratik Mathur, Minister in India's Permanent Mission to the UN (ANI Photo)

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for its baseless and deceitful narratives as Islamabad's envoy here made references to Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly. Earlier in the day, one delegation misused this forum to spread baseless and deceitful narratives, which is not a surprise," Minister in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said on Tuesday.

"I will not dignify these remarks with any response, just to save the valuable time of this august body, he said. Mathur was delivering India's statement at the United Nations General Assembly debate on the Annual Report of the UN Security Council.

His retort came after Pakistan's United Nations envoy Munir Akram made references to Kashmir in his remarks from the General Assembly podium during the debate. Pakistan regularly raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at various United Nations platforms, irrespective of the subject matter being discussed or the theme of the forum and fails to get any support or traction.

India has previously rejected Pakistan's attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums, asserting that the "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India."

